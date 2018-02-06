Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock Can Jump In ‘Skyscraper’ Poster

1 reads Leave a comment
The countdown for summer movies is on, and it seems like Skyscraper is one flick people are hyped about.
A trailer for the film was released on Super Bowl Sunday, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to have his work cut out for him saving people from a flaming building.
Despite the action-packed trailer, it was really the movie poster that got folks riled up on social media.
Apparently, The Rock makes the epic jump in the film, and now that people see it in still form, folks have questions.
Swipe through to check out other hilarious reactions to the poster and decide for yourself if The Rock is making that jump or not!
