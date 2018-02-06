Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock Can Jump In ‘Skyscraper’ Poster

The countdown for summer movies is on, and it seems like Skyscraper is one flick people are hyped about.

A trailer for the film was released on Super Bowl Sunday, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to have his work cut out for him saving people from a flaming building.

Despite the action-packed trailer, it was really the movie poster that got folks riled up on social media.

We’re all willing to sacrifice it all when it comes to protecting our families.

Here’s the first look at our original concept film, #SKYSCRAPER.

THIS SUNDAY during the #SuperBowl you’ll see how far one man will go to protect his wife and children. #SKYSCRAPER SUMMER 2018 pic.twitter.com/IvFGptLb67 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 2, 2018

Apparently, The Rock makes the epic jump in the film, and now that people see it in still form, folks have questions.

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing. Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

I mean there’s just no way he’s making that jump based on his current trajectory. — James Smythe (@jpsmythe) February 2, 2018

Swipe through to check out other hilarious reactions to the poster and decide for yourself if The Rock is making that jump or not!

