Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock Can Jump In ‘Skyscraper’ Poster

People have it down to a science.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
'The Fate Of The Furious' New York Premiere - Outside Arrivals

Source: Donna Ward / Getty

The countdown for summer movies is on, and it seems like Skyscraper is one flick people are hyped about.

A trailer for the film was released on Super Bowl Sunday, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson seems to have his work cut out for him saving people from a flaming building.

Despite the action-packed trailer, it was really the movie poster that got folks riled up on social media.

Apparently, The Rock makes the epic jump in the film, and now that people see it in still form, folks have questions.

Swipe through to check out other hilarious reactions to the poster and decide for yourself if The Rock is making that jump or not!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock Can Jump In ‘Skyscraper’ Poster

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit MTV TRL - January 15, 2018
New Music: Tee Grizzley ft. Meek Mill “First…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2017
Lil Uzi Vert performs “The Way Life Goes”…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe Has People In Their Feelings On Twitter
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
Here’s What Else Was Going On In 2003…
 3 hours ago
02.06.18
Find Out Why They Call This Remarkable Individual…
 4 hours ago
02.06.18
Folks Have Questions On How Far The Rock…
 5 hours ago
02.06.18
10 Tweets That Only Non-Morning People Can Relate…
 6 hours ago
02.06.18
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 19 hours ago
02.05.18
5 items
1501 Certified Ent Presents: Megan Thee Stallion [PHOTOS]
 20 hours ago
02.05.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 21 hours ago
02.05.18
Is It The End Of An Era? Major…
 23 hours ago
02.05.18
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
 23 hours ago
02.05.18
Watch: YG Goes Sneaker Shopping And Talks Keeping…
 1 day ago
02.05.18
photos