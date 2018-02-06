Here’s What Else Was Going On In 2003 When 50 Cent Released ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin”

On this day 15 years ago, 50 Cent released his debut album, which went on to become one of the most successful hip hop records of all time. That same year, Fifty and the Black Eyed Peas ruled radio. The average cost of a gallon of gas was 1.83 — and we thought George W. Bush would be the worst President this nation has seen.

50 Cent & Eminem performing Patiently Waiting in 2003. pic.twitter.com/pbWwyEWnhT — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 6, 2018

But that’s not all that was going down in ’03. Hit the flip for a trip down memory lane.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: