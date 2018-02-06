Kendrick Lamar & SZA Drop Breathtaking Music Video For ‘All The Stars’

Last month, Kendrick Lamar and SZA released “All the Stars,” the first single off the Black Panther soundtrack.

Now the inspirational song finally has visuals to go with it and the images are nothing short of amazing. Kendrick floats through a sea of hands, SZA dances amongst the stars, and Black women tower over landscapes like statues.

Watch all of this and more in the clip below, and be sure to listen to the whole Black Panther soundtrack when it drops February 9!

