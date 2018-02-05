Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs

As the music landscape changes, major retailers are opting to pull CDs off the shelves.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Electronics giant Best Buy will no longer sell CDs come July, according to Billboard. CD sales have continued to decrease as listeners switch to streaming. Target is also reportedly threatening to ditch CDs unless record labels agree to assume the costs of the unsold merchandise.

Don’t worry if you prefer having a hard copy of your favorites, Best Buy has agreed to keep vinyl records on the shelves for the next two years.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is It The End Of An Era? Major Retailers Move To Stop Selling CDs

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
What Would Do If You Were Out Shopping…
 4 hours ago
02.05.18
5 items
1501 Certified Ent Presents: Megan Thee Stallion [PHOTOS]
 5 hours ago
02.05.18
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
This Video Of Will Smith Is Probably The…
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Salutes Security Guard Who Stopped Him…
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
10 Photos Of Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of…
 6 hours ago
02.05.18
Is It The End Of An Era? Major…
 8 hours ago
02.05.18
#StirFryChallenge Has Migos Fans Dancing In Slow Motion
 8 hours ago
02.05.18
Watch: YG Goes Sneaker Shopping And Talks Keeping…
 10 hours ago
02.05.18
Sneakerheads Were Triggered By This Picture Of Justin…
 11 hours ago
02.05.18
Someone Give This Funny Dad A Contract Modeling…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Diet Coke Awkwardly Sampled Shabba Ranks In Super…
 12 hours ago
02.05.18
Frat Brothers’ Hype Routine Represents The Super Bowl…
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
No. 1: Every Time Brandon Graham Was A…
 13 hours ago
02.05.18
These Inspirational Quotes From Black Heroes Will Get…
 14 hours ago
02.05.18
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
MIGOS ‘CULTURE II’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS
 14 hours ago
02.05.18
photos