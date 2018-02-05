Entertainment News
LaMelo Ball Has Been Getting Buckets In Europe

Watch the 16-year-old reign threes from NBA-range against pro talent overseas.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

For those still doubting LaVar Ball’s Big Baller plan, his youngest sons LiAngelo and LaMelo are currently thriving overseas against pro competition.

Watch LaMelo show off his NBA-range in the highlights below; It’s looking like he’s destined for the league like his big bro Lonzo.

 

photos