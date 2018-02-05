58 Year Old Arrested For Vandalizing 12 Dallas Police Cars [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS 11 News, 58 year old Gregory Simpson was arrested for allegedly vandalizing 12 Dallas police vehicles on Sunday (Feb 4, 2018).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: CBS 11 News
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
10 photos Launch gallery
Exclusive Photos: Eagles Win Super Bowl LII
1. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots1 of 10
2. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots2 of 10
3. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots3 of 10
4. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots4 of 10
5. AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTS5 of 10
6. AMFOOT-NFL-SUPERBOWL-EAGLES-PATRIOTS6 of 10
7. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots7 of 10
8. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots8 of 10
9. Super Bowl LII – Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots9 of 10
10. Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England PatriotsSource:Getty 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours