Donald Glover’s Fur Coat Was The Real MVP Of The ‘Solo’ Trailer

Out of the many tweetable moments during the Super Bowl, the Solo teaser trailer definitely caused some hearts to flip.

Viewers finally got a glimpse of the much anticipated Star Wars spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, and Donald Glover. Check out the clip below if you haven’t seen it!

It’s sure to be another action packed, fantasy filled flick.

But did you see that fur coat though?!

DONALD GLOVER IS THE GREATEST, OH MY GOD LANDO LOOKS INSANE! pic.twitter.com/SDf3sdCveq — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) February 5, 2018

Twitter couldn’t deal.

Donald Glover got Lando outchea looking like an intergalactic 1970s pimp and I am all the way here for it. #SoloAStarWarsStory pic.twitter.com/FEpcVxwwa5 — April (@ReignOfApril) February 5, 2018

We all need to sit down, like adults, and discuss Donald Glover’s plush ass coat in the SOLO teaser. — justin “bring back the JSA” partridge (@JP3Words) February 5, 2018

It even put some folks in the mood.

current sexuality: Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian in a giant fur coat pic.twitter.com/8duIUGoqzL — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 5, 2018

While others already decided that Donald pretty much stole the show.

I feel bad for Alden Ehrenreich, the guy playing Han Solo, because that's Donald Glover movie now. #HanSolo #Solo pic.twitter.com/dIoCDWy8sZ — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) February 5, 2018

