Diet Coke Awkwardly Sampled Shabba Ranks In Super Bowl Ad

Were you feeling this commercial?

Young man at airport waiting lounge using digital tablet

Source: izusek / Getty

Many tuned in to Super Bowl 52 last night to witness the clash between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Even though the game was a classic, some of us just wanted to see the commercials.

We enjoyed offerings from brands like Doritos and Tide, but something was off with the promotion for Coca-Cola’s Mango-flavored line of Diet Coke.

We found it to be a little awkward, but were you feeling it?

The soundtrack for the 30 second clip came from the EDM/Dancehall blend “Long Distance” from Scottish DJ/Producer Sam Gellaitry, and it features a sample of Dancehall Artist Shabba Ranks.

Jamaica’s own 13th Street Promotions provided the info on that, and you can check out more here.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

