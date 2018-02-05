Veda Loca In The Morning
MIGOS ‘CULTURE II’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS

The Migos are “officially” II For II

The Migos take back the top spot of Billboard 200 with their latest album, Culture II. Driven by streams, the album moved 199,000 units in first week sales. 38,000 of the sum were in traditional sales. The LP takes the largest streaming week of an album since last year’s DAMN.by Kendrick Lamar.

This marks the trios’ second number one debut thanks to last year’s, Culture. The Migos have also now become the fifth rap group in Billboard history with multiple number one debuts. They are followed by Beastie Boys with four and A Tribe Called Quest, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and D12 all with two. Congrats, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset.

 
