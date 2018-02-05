MIGOS ‘CULTURE II’ TOPS BILLBOARD CHARTS

The Migos take back the top spot of Billboard 200 with their latest album, Culture II. Driven by streams, the album moved 199,000 units in first week sales. 38,000 of the sum were in traditional sales. The LP takes the largest streaming week of an album since last year’s DAMN.by Kendrick Lamar.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

This marks the trios’ second number one debut thanks to last year’s, Culture. The Migos have also now become the fifth rap group in Billboard history with multiple number one debuts. They are followed by Beastie Boys with four and A Tribe Called Quest, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and D12 all with two. Congrats, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset.