CHECK OUT SOME OF THE HIP HOP “BIG GAME” COMMERCIALS

When it came to the commercials during yesterday’s Super Bowl LII, Hip Hop was the real MVP. In Quick Loans’ spot, Big Sean emerges from a back seat to break down his lyrics to a confused dad and son. Meanwhile, Yo Gotti runs into Iggy Azalea in a commercial for new Monster Cable Products’.

Debuted online, but aired during the big game, Cardi B replaces virtual assistant, Alexa for Amazon’s latest ad. And last but certainly not least, thanks to Busta Rhymes, “Look At Me Now” and Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak On”, actor Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman bring the heat and chills to a rap lip sync battle for Doritos and Mountain Dew. Pretty dope…Check them out below:

