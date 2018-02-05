Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Oscar Salute Hosted By Kevin Hart - Academy Awards Screening And After-Party - Inside

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Kevin Hart, a native of Philadelphia, was the highlight of the Eagles win against the New England Patriots. Obviously overjoyed by the unexpected win, Kevin got super drunk and not only dropped the F-bomb on national TV, but got denied entry by security before doing so. Check out the videos below.

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Win

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Detroit Rapper Peezy Allegedly Found Shot In Head…
 2 hours ago
02.05.18
Kevin Hart Was The Highlight Of The Philadelphia…
 10 hours ago
02.04.18
Everyone’s Talking About These Super Bowl Commercials
 11 hours ago
02.04.18
Bruno Mars’ Rehearsals Are As Good As His…
 15 hours ago
02.04.18
Secret’s Out! Kylie Jenner Shares Intimate Details About…
 18 hours ago
02.04.18
#JanetJacksonAppreciationDay Trends Ahead Of Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl…
 18 hours ago
02.04.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into A New Week Like…
 22 hours ago
02.04.18
5 Videos That Prove Cam’ron Can Go From…
 22 hours ago
02.04.18
That Awkward Moment When Mom Gets Her Freak…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Kid Freaks Out After Seeing Baby Kick In…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
These New York Dancers Are Getting It In
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Don’t Get Caught Needing To Go #2 While…
 1 day ago
02.04.18
Watch: Did This Parent Take It Too Far…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
THOUGHTS? Model India Love Is Now A Rapper…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
The Lemon Dance Challenge Is Still A Thing…
 2 days ago
02.03.18
Oh Say Can You Sing! Top 8 National…
 3 days ago
02.02.18
photos