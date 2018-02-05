Kylie Jenner Gives Birth To A Baby Girl

0 reads Leave a comment
The worst kept pregnancy secret ends with a secret delivery.
Kylie Jenner gave birth to a baby girl on February 1st! The un-named baby weighed in at 8 pounds and 9 ounces.
Jenner announced the delivery with a video detailing her entire pregnancy. We also get interviews with some of her friends, a photo shoot, and her baby daddy Travis Scott.
You see the families connect and a sonogram of the baby! Congrats to the Jenner/Scott family on the birth of the new member of the Kardashian clan.
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years
24 photos Launch gallery
See The Kardashian/Jenners Dramatic Transformation Over 10 Years
1. When KUWTK premiered in 2007, the Kardashian/Jenner klan was still bright eyed and bushy tailed.1 of 24
2. Kim Kardashian2 of 24
3. Back then, she was known as the girl from the sex tape and barely knew how to pose of the red carpet.3 of 24
4. Kim’s Love Life4 of 24
5. Kim & Kourtney Kardashian before KUWTK debuted (2006)5 of 24
6. Kourtney Kardashian6 of 24
7. But her tumultuous relationship with Scott Disick kept fans interested in her story.7 of 24
8. 3 kids and 10 years later, hot mama Kourt is single and ready to mingle.8 of 24
9. Khloe Kardashian9 of 24
10. We watched her fall in love and marry Lamar Odom within 30 days — and divorce him four years later10 of 24
11. We also saw her try to get her mojo back with some of the hottest rappers and athletes in the game after a difficult divorce.11 of 24
12. These days, the rumoured mom-to-be is spending her days in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.12 of 24
13. Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner (2007)13 of 24
14. Kendall Jenner14 of 24
15. Back in 2013, Kendall decided to take her love for modeling seriously and now she’s the most sought after supermodel in the game.15 of 24
16. Kylie Jenner16 of 24
17. But about six years into the show, the rumoured mom-to-be proved that she had the potential to be the new star of the family.17 of 24
18. Rob Kardashian18 of 24
19. Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna19 of 24
20. Kris Jenner20 of 24
21. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner21 of 24
22. Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble22 of 24
23. Bruce Jenner23 of 24
24. Caitlyn Jenner24 of 24
