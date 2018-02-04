Don’t Get Caught Needing To Go #2 While In Traffic

There’s absolutely nothing worse than needing to use the restroom while you’re stuck in traffic on the highway. It seems that the urge to relieve yourself seems to always hit you at the worst possible times. This woman got hit with the urge while driving and unfortunately couldn’t find a restroom in sight.

YALL!! I’VE BEEN DYING AT THIS FOR HOURS!! 😂😂😂 please watch this whole video lmao pic.twitter.com/V8UzDe2Dyp — look at u… regular (@PresidentWard) February 1, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: