These New York Dancers Are Getting It In

New Yorkers are here to prove that the spirit of dance never left the city. These group of friends hit the cold, snowy, streets to show off their skills. They were so dope that a bystander couldn’t help but to jump in.

Check it out!

I love NY niggas so much. pic.twitter.com/bBYWzToUEE — Deadasspool (@trappakhan) February 1, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: