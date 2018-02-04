Entertainment News
Kid Freaks Out After Seeing Baby Kick In His Mom’s Stomach

Rayen Luna Solar, 27, 33-week pregnant

This kid just got a really weird lesson in where babies come from. While admiring his mommy’s tummy, he witnessed his baby sister or brother doing some really creepy movements. Needless to say, he wasn’t here for any of it. His reaction is priceless.

 

 

