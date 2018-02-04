News & Gossip
Rihanna Is On A Mission

Rihanna is not only rocking Grammy stages, collecting checks and acting

in Hollywood. She is also all about paying it foward to the next generation.

News on the net is that Riri recently helped raise 2.3 Billion dollars for education

in under served countries. This was such a special project she made a personal

appearance to deliver a speech at the inaugural GPE Financing Conference in Dakar,

Senegal. Acknowledging and thanking those involved with helping with the proceeds.

” We’ve made tremendous progress today, but of course, our work is never done,” she

said. “We have a long way to go. This is a fight we’re never gonna stop fighting until

every boy and every girl has access to education.”

