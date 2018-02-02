Music
Rapper Elvis Brown Proves Money-Making Ain’t Easy In ‘Yummy’ Music Video

Striking visuals show the realities of the grind.

ELVIS BROWN

Source: YO6 / Elvis Brown

Off first listen, you’d think rapper and songwriter Elvis Brown was all about the cash.

Of course, this is an important factor, but  with his debut album Second Coming, Elvis proves there’s much more to it.

The music video for his song “Yummy” opens with a mother figure telling him his cousin received a life sentence. The following visuals show Elvis living the good life, but still facing the isolation that comes with the grind. “I pray that my cousins come home this year,” he raps, “I wish my auntie didn’t cry those tears.” An introspective thought from someone who’s worked with names like Post Malone, TLC, and Trinidad James.

Check out the emotional scenes from “Yummy” below and be sure to listen to Second Coming on all major streaming platforms now!

