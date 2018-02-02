Music
Snoop Dogg Drops 5 New Songs & A Music Video For Gospel Album

It's church time.

BET Presents 19th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration - Show

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Snoop Dogg‘s much anticipated gospel album, Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love, is moving closer and closer to its March 16 release date.

He isn’t set to appear on all the songs. He’s more so curating all the 32 tracks, with some featuring new music from inspirational artists. To give folks a teaser of what’s to come, Snoop dropped five tracks from the project.

On the track “Words Are Few,” Snoop Dogg spits about his relationship with God along with singer B Slade. The music video even has Snoop praying in a church with a choir backing him up. Watch him give testimony in the clip below!

“Words Are Few” is only the start of Snoop’s spiritual journey. Various styles seep through his new songs and he’s bringing his team along for the ride.

Swipe through to check out the songs “Saved” by Faith Evans & 3 Generation (Bereal Family), as well as a remix of The Clark Sisters‘ popular song “Blessed & Highly Favored.”  You can also give a listen to Snoop’s song “You” with Tye Tribbett, and “Blessing Me Again” with Rance Allen!

