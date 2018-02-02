Vegan Recipes: Have You Tried “Chicken” & Waffles?

This post is brought to you by Chef Ty of Ty’s Conscious Kitchen. He shows you how to make delicious vegan meals out of Dr. Sebi approved alkaline foods. In this video, he’ll show you how to make “chicken” & waffles.

What You Will Need This recipe makes 2 servings. Waffles: 2 cups spelt flour

1 cup hemp milk

1 cup spring water

1/4 cup agave

3 tbsp. grapeseed oil

2 tsp. sea moss gel (optional)

1/4 tsp. sea salt

A waffle maker Mushroom “Chicken”: 1-2 bunches of oyster mushrooms

3/4 cup garbanzo bean flour

3/4 cup waffle batter

2 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. basil

1 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1/2 tsp. cayenne powder

Directions Add 1/2 cup of water and all other waffle ingredients to a large bowl and mix until well blended. Add more water if too thick. Lightly brush waffle maker with some grape seed oil and follow the waffle maker’s cooking instructions, or cook for 3-5 minutes. (Make sure to set aside a 3/4 cup of batter.) Remove mushrooms from base and clean. Add garbanzo bean flour and half of each seasoning to a container with a lid, then gently toss mushrooms in the mixture. Add the remaining seasonings to the waffle batter, thin with some water, and coat mushrooms. Add 2-3 tbsp. of oil to your skillet on a medium-high heat and cook mushrooms for about 3-4 minutes, flipping halfway through, OR Lightly coat baking sheet with oil and bake at 400°F for 15-20 minutes. Top off your Alkaline “Chicken” & Waffles with some agave and crushed red pepper and enjoy!

For more information on these vegan recipes, visit www.tysconsciouskitchen.com.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)