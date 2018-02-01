Music
Shmood: When Your Uncle Brings The Funk To The Produce Section

It's an Almost Friday kind of feel.

Father dancing to son playing trumpet in field

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty

It’s about that time when all your tensions from the week seem to seep out no matter where you are.

A Thursday trip to the grocery store can turn into an all out funk session if the music’s right. Let the guy below tell you.

Waiting for your parents to finish shopping, but then…. 🍎🥕🛒

A post shared by .stance 🎞 (@stanceelements) on

 

Somebody come get their uncle!

Happy Almost Friday!

photos