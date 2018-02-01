Commerica Prom Dress Drive

2018 COMERICA PROM DRESS DRIVE BEGINS FEBRUARY 1

All dresses will be donated to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas.

DALLAS, TEXAS—Comerica Bank will host its fourth annual Prom Dress Drive, benefitting Dallas CASA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas, during the month of February. Five Dallas-area Comerica banking centers will serve as drop-off locations for new or gently-used, cleaned formal dresses and accessories.

Donations will benefit local teen girls, who otherwise may not be able to afford formal attire and experience the high school tradition of prom. Comerica has donated more than 2,050 dresses to Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas over the past three years.

For more information, visit comerica.com/promdress.

WHAT: Comerica Bank Prom Dress Drive Benefiting Dallas CASA and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas

WHO: Comerica Bank colleagues, customers and individual donors

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 1 – Wednesday, Feb. 28

WHERE:

Cole-Fitzhugh (3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas)

(3202 North Fitzhugh; Dallas) Forest-Inwood (5200 Forest Lane; Dallas)

(5200 Forest Lane; Dallas) NorthPark (8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas)

(8850 Boedeker Street; Dallas) Parker-Premier (3310 Premier Road; Plano)

(3310 Premier Road; Plano) Preston Center (8225 Preston Road; Dallas)

