Veda Loca In The Morning: Dallas’ First Female Police Chief Interview

5 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Dallas’ first female Police Chief, Renee Hall, stops by Veda Loca In The Morning to talk sports & more.
Video shot by Shun Atkins.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Meet The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) - PHOTOS
15 photos Launch gallery
Meet The Cast Of Love & Hip Hop Miami (LHHMIA) - PHOTOS
1. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Miami TipSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. 'Love And Hip Hop' Miami ScreeningSource:Getty 15 of 15
comments – Add Yours