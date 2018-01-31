Super Bowl and How Big Brother Will Be Watching

Next Sunday will be one of America’s favorite holiday traditions: Super Bowl. As Tom Brady and the New England Patriots look to get the Franchise’s 6th Lombardi Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles, security will look to do it’s part in making sure the Super Bowl is a safe experience.

This year’s big game will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to the FBI press release, the MPD, and the FBI had two years to plan for the security to in order to prevent any mass shootings or terrorist attacks. MPD will be the leading agency for the game.

Fox Sports has reported that there will be motion detectors, closed-circuit cameras, and air particles sensors. In addition, there will be giant machines to scan shipments coming into the stadium as well as security cameras around the city.

To make sure that fans can feel comfortable during screening, the fans will avoid the estimate 10 degrees cold and will be searched in-doors, such as the Mall of America.

The NFL has dealt with a mass shooting warning during this year’s playoff games. Before the Steelers vs. Jaguars Divisional matchup, a San Antonio man named Yuttana Choochongkol had threatened to kill fans, players, and himself during the game at Heinz Field. Heinz Field officials used the IP Address to track him down, which led to his arrest.

The NFL has to take the any type of threat seriously in order to avoid incidents like the mass shooting that took place in Las Vegas last November. In 2017 alone, there have been a total of 307 mass shootings in the U.S.

The U.S. Bank stadium holds over 66,000 seats for fans, this does not include the media that have to cover the event, the camera crew, referees, and players that all have to be kept save for the game.

The FBI had stated that they have over 30,000 public safety officers and volunteers to help protect the city from any danger.

By Anthony Hodge

