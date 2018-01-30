Back To Her Roots: Omarosa Set For ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

It's official-- she's never going away.

Omarosa is heading back to her reality TV roots—to terrorize her housemates instead of American citizens. It has just been announced that the latest cast of Celebrity Big Brother will include the former White House employee.

After being literally put out of the White House, threatening to write a tell-all about her time in the Trump administration and attempting to make a living giving high-priced speeches, Omarosa Manigault has decided to make time to go back to where it all started for her…reality TV. The new cast of the popular reality show has been revealed and Omarosa’s name is the one that’s on everyone’s lips, as reported by The Root.

Rounding out the cast of Celebrity Big Brother’s new season also includes: Ariadna Gutiérrez, Brandi Lynn Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), James Maslow, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Ross Mathews (RuPaul’s Drag Race,) Metta World Peace, Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray) and Keshia Knight Pulliam from The Cosby Show.

2004 was almost 15 years ago, so you may not remember just how truly terrible Omarosa was during her first reality TV stint on The Apprentice, which is how she ended up working with #45 in the first place, but she was one of the biggest villain’s reality TV has ever seen.

She’s been in the White House now, so expect her arrogance, attitude and condescending nature to be on full display as she moves into the house with the rest of the cast.

Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on February 7 at 8PM on CBS. Media will be covering this show heavy, so expect to see a play-by-play of Omarosa’s antics for as long as she remains in the house.

 

photos