There’s A Whole Story Behind Rihanna’s Viral Dance At The Grammys

The artist brings new shine to a popular move.

Global Grind
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Folks are still recovering from the excitement of the Grammys this past weekend and one performance stands out for its funky dance moves.

DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and Rihanna aced their performance of “Wild Thoughts,” and at one point, Rihanna did a move that some mistakingly thought was the Stanky Legg.

Eventually, the Internet chimed in and revealed that Rihanna was doing a South African dance called the Gwara Gwara.

According to the publication The South African, the Gwara Gwara was made popular by Durban hitmaker DJ Bongz. He even peeped Rihanna’s moves and posted it all over his Instagram page.

Naturally, many folks familiar with the dance lost it as well. Swipe through to check out the hype and some videos showcasing the dope moves!

