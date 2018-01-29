Music
Every Time Blue Ivy Carter Was Politely Unimpressed With The Rest Of The World

We have to do better.

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Impressing the eldest child of Mr. and Mrs. Carter is no easy feat, a fact the world was reminded of last night at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards. In case you missed it, Bey and Jay were front row with their gorgeous mini-me, the one and only Blue Ivy Carter, when she instructed her parents to stop clapping and keep calm—at least that’s what people think she meant when she did this:

The truth is, Blue has been politely unimpressed with regular human beings since birth. Being the natural born queen she is and heiress to her parents’ throne, we can’t say we don’t understand. In fact, we celebrate Blue because she holds us all to a higher level of excellence.

Hit the flip for every time our favorite princess was just not as moved as you wanted her to be. To be clear, #goals:

Blue Ivy GIF by Jasmyn Lawson, Editor - Find & Share on GIPHY

photos