Ladies Of Soul: Jennifer Hudson Set To Play Aretha Franklin In Biopic

The queen herself approves.

Celebrities Visit Broadway - December 15, 2015

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

The Grammys weekend was full of surprises and one big reveal happened at Clive Davis’ illustrious pre-Grammy party.

In an evening of performances from folks like Alicia Keys, Khalid and Logic, Jennifer Hudson ended the night with a grand performance. After belting out classic Aretha Franklin songs “Respect” and “Think,” Clive Davis himself made a big announcement. J Hud will be playing Aretha in an upcoming biopic!

According to Deadline, Clive said Aretha handpicked Jennifer herself.

The movie is set to be financed by MGM, while the producers will include Straight Outta Compton‘s Scott Bernstein and music producer Harvey Mason Jr.  Harvey has worked with Aretha and J Hud as a producer, and he even lent his talents to the movie Dreamgirls.

Seems like this movie is keeping it all in the family. There’s definitely no better person to play the Queen of Soul than Jennifer. We’ll keep you updated on any further developments!

