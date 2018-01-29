Music
Home > Music

A Night To Remember: Biggest OMG Moments At The Grammys

Music gets fun, sad and political.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

One of music’s biggest nights happened on Sunday and it caused some show stopping moments and a new set of gifs to live by.

That’s right, the 60th Grammy Awards was held in New York this past weekend and it was definitely full of surprises.

Swipe through to find out who took home the gold, who killed their performances and who upped the entertainment with some lol moments. Surely, debates will ensue!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading A Night To Remember: Biggest OMG Moments At The Grammys

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Migos’ Album: Culture II
 19 hours ago
01.28.18
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
Beyoncé at the Grammys
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Have You Ever Seen A Rat Take A…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 2 days ago
01.27.18
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped…
 3 days ago
01.26.18
photos