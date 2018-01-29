Music
Home > Uncategorized

MVP: How Lil Uzi Vert Repped For Every 2000s Emo Kid At The Grammys

No shame.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

This past Sunday, the 60th Grammy Awards was full of bold performances, good vibes and celebration.

However, one artist decided to take a different approach when it came to their overall vibe.

Lil Uzi Vert, who was nominated for Best New Artist, showed up to the awards show in baggy black clothing, chains, and a hint of doom.

Folks had a lot to say about Uzi’s get up. Swipe through to learn how he gave 2000s emo realness and why some consider him a hero.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading MVP: How Lil Uzi Vert Repped For Every 2000s Emo Kid At The Grammys

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Backstage & Audience
Migos’ Album: Culture II
 19 hours ago
01.28.18
Pepsi Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show
Beyoncé at the Grammys
 21 hours ago
01.28.18
This 67-Year-Old Woman Has Better Moves Than Your…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch This Soulful Serenade From Jamie Foxx If…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Have You Ever Seen A Rat Take A…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 day ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 1 day ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 2 days ago
01.27.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 2 days ago
01.27.18
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped…
 3 days ago
01.26.18
photos