MVP: How Lil Uzi Vert Repped For Every 2000s Emo Kid At The Grammys

This past Sunday, the 60th Grammy Awards was full of bold performances, good vibes and celebration.

However, one artist decided to take a different approach when it came to their overall vibe.

Lil Uzi Vert, who was nominated for Best New Artist, showed up to the awards show in baggy black clothing, chains, and a hint of doom.

Lil Uzi Vert wore tripp pants to the #GRAMMYs ICONIC pic.twitter.com/ANKVF5iqK8 — Jatnna Nuñez (@jatnnaaa) January 28, 2018

Folks had a lot to say about Uzi’s get up. Swipe through to learn how he gave 2000s emo realness and why some consider him a hero.

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: