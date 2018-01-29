New Music: 6ix9ine “Got It, Got It” Feat. Packman (Explicit Audio)

6 reads Leave a comment
New music by 6ix9ine “Got It, Got It” feat. Packman.
Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
12 photos Launch gallery
1. NBA YoungboySource:Instagram 1 of 12
2. Tekashi69Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Lil PumpSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Famous DexSource:Instagram 4 of 12
5. Lil Uzi VertSource:Instagram 5 of 12
6. Lil YachtySource:Instagram 6 of 12
7. 21 SavageSource:Instagram 7 of 12
8. Tee GrizzleySource:Getty 8 of 12
9. MigosSource:Jose Estrada 9 of 12
10. A Boogie Wit Da HoodieSource:Instagram 10 of 12
11. Chance The RapperSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. XXXTentacionSource:Getty 12 of 12
