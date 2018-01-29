Migos’ Album: Culture II

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The Migos have finally dropped their album. Guess what it’s called? That’s right, Culture II. According to fans this album is bigger and better than the first.

On this album they were not playing any games. The Migos pulled out the big guns and featured some of the most well known artists. This includes Post Malone, Drake, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Big Sean, Cardi B, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign, and 2 Chainz.

The album received a lot of attention and care from some of the big men of the music industry. Even Quavo took a hand in producing and Huncho helped mix the tracks.

The sales for this album are predicted to bring it to The Migos to the top once again. With the numbers they are receiving we wouldn’t be surprised. To top it all off it was reported that the album will become a double-disc which will increase the sales immensely.

Want a little taste? Check out the LP below:

