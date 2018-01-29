News & Gossip
Beyoncé at the Grammys

Beyonce At Made In America 2015

The hashtag “WheresBeyoncé ” has been appearing all over social media. The crowd wanted to know where she was. Beyoncé and Blue Ivy did not appear on the red carpet but arrived mid-show. So there was speculation about whether or not there would be a Beyoncé surprise performance.

She and her daughter showed up which caused a lot of heads to turn. Her black outfit has been referred to as funeral like but in a rich widow way. Blue Ivy showed up rocking an all white outfit matching her parents style. And- of course we can’t forget Beyoncé showed up with her Lemonade braids. Are we sensing a little shade?

There has also been some jokes made about the hat she wore a long with the outfit. It has some height to it therefore people are joking about how happy the crowd was behind her seat before she showed up and they had to keep it to themselves. I mean… would you tell Beyoncé that she was blocking your view?

photos