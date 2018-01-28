Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday Mood

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Sean John - Backstage - Fall 08 MBFW

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

 

It’s still Grammy weekend, so you know that the godfather of hip hop, a.k.a. Brother Love, a.k.a. Diddy, has been feeling the spirit since the festivities began on Thursday.

 

Thanks Puff for always providing a mood.

 

 

 

Catch the 60th Annual Grammy awards tonight at 7;30pm EST. You don’t want to miss this one.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday Mood

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 3 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 1 day ago
01.27.18
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
You’ll Definitely Believe In The Mike Jones Effect…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Vince Staples Promotes New Shoes With Another Epically…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Watch This Little Girl Get Gangster With Her…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
photos