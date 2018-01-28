Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Jay-Z Introduces Vic Mensa At Mack Sennett Studios

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Jay-Z was spot on 13 years ago when he rapped, “Corporate people start buggin’ cause I talk like this/ The corporate thugs is like ‘Nah Hov, talk that s***.”

He must’ve known that somewhere down the line, the President of the United States would try to start a Twitter war with him. Jay has been making headlines all weekend after his CNN interview with Van Jones in which he commented on Trump’s “shithole” remarks.

 

Hov’s profound response rubbed 45 the wrong way — just as anything with truth does — and he took to social media to vent about it, per usual.

 

Should Jay, who’s busy being a dad of three, making million dollar deals and receiving numerous accolades be even respond to DT?

Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s How Jay-Z Really Feels About Donald Trump
 1 hour ago
01.28.18
Watch Diddy Provide The Moves For Our Sunday…
 3 hours ago
01.28.18
5 Relatable Tweets That Will Make You Feel…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Have You Seen This Rare Footage Of Michael…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
These Two Girls Going At It Judo-Style Is…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Dancing In A Shopping Mall Parking Lot Is…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Schmood: We’re Stepping Into The Weekend Like It’s…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce…
 1 day ago
01.27.18
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B
 1 day ago
01.27.18
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
You’ll Definitely Believe In The Mike Jones Effect…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Vince Staples Promotes New Shoes With Another Epically…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Watch This Little Girl Get Gangster With Her…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin…
 2 days ago
01.26.18
photos