Apple Music Celebrates Migos’ “Culture II” Release With An Animoji Video

The folks over at Apple Music have just proved their Migos fandom by dedicating an epically produced Animoji video to the Atlanta rap trio. To celebrate the release of Migos’ “Culture II” album, check out Apple Music’s Animoji video for “Stir Fry” featuring Pharrell.

.@MIGOS + A N I M O J I

Listen to #CultureII now on Apple Music.https://t.co/LBfSUc4RIS pic.twitter.com/2xnjtc4tQs — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) January 26, 2018

