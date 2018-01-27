Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce Remix In This VIntage Video

A throwback video of Lil Wayne and his friends has surfaced and it’s sure to bring a smile on your face. The video features Weezy and his boys having some good ol’ New Orleans fun and creating the bounce remix to “Single Ladies” that you never knew you needed until now.

Check it out.

this clip of lil wayne vibing to "single ladies" always makes me smile pic.twitter.com/j6jhHZEKY6 — 🌊 (@mattwhitlockPM) January 26, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: