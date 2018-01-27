Entertainment News
Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” A Bounce Remix In This VIntage Video

2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

A throwback video of Lil Wayne and his friends has surfaced and it’s sure to bring a smile on your face. The video features Weezy and his boys having some good ol’ New Orleans fun and creating the bounce remix to “Single Ladies” that you never knew you needed until now.

Check it out.

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Lil Wayne Gives Beyonce's "Single Ladies" A Bounce Remix In This VIntage Video

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

