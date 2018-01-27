Entertainment News
Makeup Artist Transforms Into Cardi B

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Roaming Red Carpet

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Makeup is powerful. With its magic, you can literally become anyone you want. Youtube makeup guru Tamang Phan used the power of blush, concealer and lip gloss to transform herself from a regular degular girl to Cardi B.

Check out her video. Did she nail it?

 

 

