Amara La Negra May Have A Hit On Her Hands With This One

Amara La Negra came to reclaim her time from all the haters who said she wasn’t good enough.

The Latin music star has been working hard to cross over to the American music charts, and judging by the recent video of her in the studio — she may be closer to topping the charts than she thinks.

OMG, AMARA IS COMING!!! pic.twitter.com/fwBmPbACTA — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) January 24, 2018

HERES MORE SNIPPETS!!!!! y’all better watch out amara la negra!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jrvakeK09Z — ❄️❄️ (@kyaaa2_) January 24, 2018

Are y’all ready for the Amara takeover?

We will all be gathering in support of this goddess when her music drops. If y'all can make all these other basics pop, we can do it for Amara too. Do I make myself clear?!? pic.twitter.com/FvKRvbJRrv — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) January 24, 2018

My wig ain’t ready for this bop pic.twitter.com/050Bsf2AQ6 — 🔮The behavior that you exhibited was WHORELIKE.🔮 (@ultradonic) January 24, 2018

When the entire track drops, we’ll be the first to let you know.

