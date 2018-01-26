Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too

When you think of Soul music, one of the first names that come to mind is Anita Baker — hence the title “Queen Of Soul”.

Morning mood: I bet everything on my wedding ring. Happy Birthday, Anita Baker! #TurnThisUp!!! pic.twitter.com/BjsA5MsN2q — Eric M. Black (@eb4prez) January 26, 2018

Although the Internet generation often shows their ignorance of any music before Youtube, don’t sleep on them. Good music transcends all decades and generations.

In honor of the Queen’s 60th birthday, watch these young kids prove that they know good music when they hear it. Hit the flip.

