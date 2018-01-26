Music
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The Queen Of Soul Too

Global Grind
Anita Baker Portrait Session

Source: Harry Langdon / Getty

When you think of Soul music, one of the first names that come to mind is Anita Baker — hence the title “Queen Of Soul”.

Although the Internet generation often shows their ignorance of any music before Youtube, don’t sleep on them. Good music transcends all decades and generations.

 

 

In honor of the Queen’s 60th birthday, watch these young kids prove that they know good music when they hear it. Hit the flip.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

