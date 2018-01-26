Vince Staples Promotes New Shoes With Another Epically Awkward Interview

As we’ve mentioned before, Vince Staples is the king of entertaining interviews.

His dry sense of humor never fails to bring the awkward and he continues this shmood while promoting his new Converse sneakers.

To up the awkwardness, he’s paired with an interviewer who’s just as dry, Brad Hall. Watch the hilarious YouTube personality and the sarcastic rapper go toe to toe in the video below!

