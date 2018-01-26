Entertainment News
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?

Nostalgia must be a huge cash crop for these companies because every other day, there’s a remake or reboot in the works.

We’d love to see some shows return and get the chance to enjoy the cast once again, but let’s face it — some shows don’t need to be brought back. Some shows should be reintroduced to another generation, but some shouldn’t tamper with their classic legacy. So, where does Martin lie in that scenario?

According to Martin Lawrence‘s fiance, there may be a Martin reboot in the works:

 

 

Martin’s eye emoji comment insinuates that the rumors are true. However, times are different now and the world is way more sensitive than it use to be. But what does his loyal fan base think about a reboot?

 

To reboot or not to reboot? Share your thoughts with us on Twitter and Facebook. Hit the flip to see what else folks had to say about a possible ‘Martin’ part deux.

