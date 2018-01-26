The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped Put On The Map

Today is Ellen DeGeneres‘ birthday and with 60 years under her name, the comedian continues to change lives and hype audiences on her talk show Ellen.

One way the host stays relevant is by keeping an eye on rising talent via viral videos or word of mouth. Her knack for scouting young entertainers has brought about some of the funniest moments on her show.

Swipe through to watch the kids that made a name for themselves!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: