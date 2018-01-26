Veda Loca In The Morning: Veda Meets K104’s DeDe

0 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Checkout the video above where Veda meets K104’s DeDe. No beef at all.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc
14 photos Launch gallery
Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc
1. Jerry RiceSource:AP 1 of 14
2. Emmitt SmithSource:AP 2 of 14
3. Al RokerSource:AP 3 of 14
4. Hines WardSource:PR Photos 4 of 14
5. Blair UnderwoodSource:PR Photos 5 of 14
6. Terrence HowardSource:PR Photos 6 of 14
7. Bobby JonesSource:Courtesy 7 of 14
8. Bootsy CollinsSource:Courtesy 8 of 14
9. Kurt CarrSource:Courtesy 9 of 14
10. Harry BelafonteSource:AP 10 of 14
11. Bill ClintonSource:AP 11 of 14
12. George Washtington Carver12 of 14
13. Flex Alexander13 of 14
14. Malik YobaSource:PR Photos 14 of 14
comments – Add Yours