Live and Loca Videos
Home > Live And Loca Videos

Veda Loca In The Morning: Veda Meets K104’s DeDe

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Checkout the video above where Veda meets K104’s DeDe. No beef at all.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc

14 photos Launch gallery

Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc

Continue reading Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc

Our Favorite Celebrity Members of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc

veda loca in the morning

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Come Up: 7 Hilarious Kids Ellen Helped…
 2 hours ago
01.26.18
Sigh: When You’re Asked To Go Out In…
 4 hours ago
01.26.18
You’ll Definitely Believe In The Mike Jones Effect…
 7 hours ago
01.26.18
Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social…
 8 hours ago
01.26.18
Vince Staples Promotes New Shoes With Another Epically…
 8 hours ago
01.26.18
Watch This Little Girl Get Gangster With Her…
 9 hours ago
01.26.18
Kandi Burruss Fears New Xscape Album Will Ruin…
 9 hours ago
01.26.18
Kids Know More About Donald Trump Than Some…
 10 hours ago
01.26.18
LIT: Can You Name All The Instagram Stars…
 11 hours ago
01.26.18
N.E.R.D. Performs in Los Angeles
Pharrell Performs ‘Lemon’ with N.E.R.D. on ‘Ellen’
 1 day ago
01.25.18
This Retro Video Game Has To Be The…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
FYI: A Few Things You Probably Should Know…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
How Many Reese Witherspoon Legs Do You See…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
8 Photos Of Kerry Washington Before She Went…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
LMAO: When Posing With Your Crew Goes Wrong
 1 day ago
01.25.18
Incredible Dancers Put A New Spin On Alicia…
 1 day ago
01.25.18
photos