Music Sound Off: Folks Have Mixed Reactions To Migos’ ‘Culture II’

Migos finally dropped their much anticipated Culture II album to most streaming sights and since the release, folks have had a lot of opinions.

At 24 tracks, many people had jokes about the albums length, while others were debating whether it’s a banger or a major letdown. Swipe through to peep the commentary!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: