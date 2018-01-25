Flavor Flav Gets Beat Up In Las Vegas Casino [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to TMZ, Public Enemy rapper Flavor Flav got into an altercation with a man, named Ugandi Howard, at a Las Vegas casino–and they guy beat him up. Check out the breaking video above for the raw footage someone captured on their cellphone. The beef allegedly started because Flavor said something about the guys mother.

Security definitely should have tried to diffuse this situation a lot sooner (that’s just my opinion). The attacker was later hauled off.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

