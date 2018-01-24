Music
Meet The Genius Behind GoldLink’s “Crew” And Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE”

Global Grind
2017 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

When two of the biggest songs of the year were created by the same guy, then nine times out of ten, that guy is a musical legend in the making.

Meet Teddy Walton —the producer behind GoldLink‘s “Crew” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE.” The 25-year old Tennessee native has been on the come up for a while now, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he put his foot on the neck of the music industry

 

 

Hit the flip to see how Teddy created the infectious beat to “Crew.” The Grammy’s shall be good to him this year.

