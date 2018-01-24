Meet The Genius Behind GoldLink’s “Crew” And Kendrick Lamar’s “LOVE”

When two of the biggest songs of the year were created by the same guy, then nine times out of ten, that guy is a musical legend in the making.

Meet Teddy Walton —the producer behind GoldLink‘s “Crew” and Kendrick Lamar‘s “LOVE.” The 25-year old Tennessee native has been on the come up for a while now, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he put his foot on the neck of the music industry

Hit the flip to see how Teddy created the infectious beat to “Crew.” The Grammy’s shall be good to him this year.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: