Music
Home > Music

Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

He's bringing new life to still images.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Drake And Future Perform At Frank Erwin Center

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Everyone meet Darryl Sharp Jr.

"cheer up"

A post shared by Darryl Sharp Jr. (@darrylthesharp) on

 

He’s a Virginia raised, L.A. based designer who’s putting his own spin on pop culture. His most eye-popping work involves the animation of famous album covers.

album cover animation "scary hours" EP by @champagnepapi

A post shared by Darryl Sharp Jr. (@darrylthesharp) on

 

Along with this, he’s even made funny short videos about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for Funny or Die. Swipe through to watch the clip and check out more of Darryl’s dope work!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Your Favorite Album Cover Could Become Animated Thanks To This Artist

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 10 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 11 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 12 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 12 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 13 hours ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 16 hours ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 1 day ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 1 day ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
photos