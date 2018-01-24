Fake News: “Tide POD Challenge” Forces Tide To Discontinue Product [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
I’m sure you’ve all heard of the “Tide POD Challenge” that’s been going viral and also landing people in the hospital. Consumers have been eating the laundry detergent gels and spitting them back out, so allegedly, Tide sent out tweet saying that come Feb 1, 2018, the product will be discontinued.
Sorry to break it to you, but that’s fake news. The brand has not publicly mentioned that they will stop making the product that people are foolishly abusing. They did however make a cool video to help deter users from poisoning themselves.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Source: ABC 10
