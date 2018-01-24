97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Fake News: “Tide POD Challenge” Forces Tide To Discontinue Product [VIDEO]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

I’m sure you’ve all heard of the “Tide POD Challenge” that’s been going viral and also landing people in the hospital. Consumers have been eating the laundry detergent gels and spitting them back out, so allegedly, Tide sent out tweet saying that come Feb 1, 2018, the product will be discontinued.

Sorry to break it to you, but that’s fake news. The brand has not publicly mentioned that they will stop making the product that people are foolishly abusing. They did however make a cool video to help deter users from poisoning themselves.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: ABC 10

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

'Ride Along' Atlanta Screening

Celebs Who've Been Arrested For DUI

17 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Who've Been Arrested For DUI

Continue reading Fake News: “Tide POD Challenge” Forces Tide To Discontinue Product [VIDEO]

Celebs Who've Been Arrested For DUI

We all have that one friend that has a drink or two and swears that they can drive home safely- that is, until the cops…

tide , tide pods challenge

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 5 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 5 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 7 hours ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 10 hours ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 1 day ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 1 day ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
photos