Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is So Important To The Culture

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
The 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Source: C Flanigan / Getty

Every hero’s journey reaches a point where the person is so far removed from their past life that you almost forget about it. And folks, Mary J. Blige, the Oscar nominated actress, has arrived.

MJB went from asking what the 411 is to overcoming one of her toughest years personally, to becoming a double Academy Award nominee. Talk about the Strength Of A Woman.

 

But our beloved MJB isn’t the first Black songstress to be Oscar nominated for her acting. She joins a club of elite African American singer/actresses who’ve changed the way people view Black female entertainers in Hollywood.

Hit the flip to see who else is in the “sanga turned (Oscar Nominated) actress” club with Mary J. Blige.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is So Important To The Culture

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
#It’sNotOKToBeYou: 5 Kinds Of People Twitter Folk Say…
 3 hours ago
01.24.18
Chadwick Boseman Tells You Everything You Need To…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Snoop Dogg’s Gospel Album Now Has A Title…
 4 hours ago
01.24.18
Childhood Ruined: Barney Is Slinging Raw D For…
 5 hours ago
01.24.18
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is…
 6 hours ago
01.24.18
If You’re Friends Don’t Support You Like This…
 9 hours ago
01.24.18
Happy National Pie Day From The Rock
 1 day ago
01.23.18
6 Signs You’re Seriously Low On Funds
 1 day ago
01.23.18
One 9-Year-Old Had The Crowd Hype With Her…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Athletes Love To Dance Like They’re Getting Paid…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
People Share Their Job Interview Flubs With The…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
#TuesdayThoughts: Biggie Drops Knowledge About Hustling & Giving…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Watch Tiffany Haddish On “Drunk History” Tonight
 1 day ago
01.23.18
Kim Kardashian Follows Power 106 Host J Cruz…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
HennyPalooza Is Now DussePalooza & The Internet Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.18
photos