Here’s Why Mary J. Blige’s Oscar Nomination Is So Important To The Culture

Every hero’s journey reaches a point where the person is so far removed from their past life that you almost forget about it. And folks, Mary J. Blige, the Oscar nominated actress, has arrived.

If Mary J Blige wins an Oscar, I'm wylin' in the streets. I love her so much. — quinta b. (@quintabrunson) January 23, 2018

Mary J Blige has 2 Oscar nominations. Her post fuck boy glo’ up is unmatched. Kendu K Blige is sickkkkkk. — Globethotter 🌍 (@BrianMcLight) January 23, 2018

MJB went from asking what the 411 is to overcoming one of her toughest years personally, to becoming a double Academy Award nominee. Talk about the Strength Of A Woman.

Mary J. Blige's marriage was falling apart when she landed a role in “Mudbound.” She poured her pain into the performance. And now she has an Oscar nomination. https://t.co/zXzgzzfabX — New York Times Arts (@nytimesarts) January 23, 2018

But our beloved MJB isn’t the first Black songstress to be Oscar nominated for her acting. She joins a club of elite African American singer/actresses who’ve changed the way people view Black female entertainers in Hollywood.

Hit the flip to see who else is in the “sanga turned (Oscar Nominated) actress” club with Mary J. Blige.

