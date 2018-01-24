Entertainment News
You’ll Be Inviting Every Person Named Adam To The Cookout After Watching This

Global Grind
African American mixed race family at July 4th picnic

Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

Taking an African dance class this year will certainly skyrocket to the top of your to do list after seeing this little White kid tear the dance floor up to some Afrobeats.

Shout out to the young ladies instructing him on how it’s really done.

 

